God’s punishment; Pastor Lukau’s resurrected man Brighton Elliot Moyo dies for real

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-Elliot Moyo , the man from Zimbabwe who made headlines across the world in February for allegedly being resurrected from the dead in controversial circumstances by South African-based miracle-man Pastor Alph, has died.

Brighton ‘Elliot’ Moyo made waves across the whole world after a video in which he was allegedly raised from the dead after three days went viral in march 1 although Pastor Lukau later backtracked on his claims and accused Moyo’s family of staging the miracle.

According to local publication H-Metro, Brighton died last week in a village called St Luke’s in South Africa .

Unfortunately for Brighton, there was no resurrection this time, and he was buried on Saturday. He is survived by his wife only as they had no children.

A close family member who spoke to H-Metro said:

According to other reports, when Brighton joined Lukau’s Alleluia Ministries International there were reports that he was HIV positive and he had kidney failure and he also had TB (tuberculosis).

When reached for comment, officials from the church stressed that what happened in February was not a miracle