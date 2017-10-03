A Zambian traditional leader identified as Nyawunthali, who was a delegate at Saturday’s Gonapamuhanya Cultural Festival in Rumphi district has died due to the high blood pressure, after becoming being shocked with the fracas that erupted during the event.

The fracas is alleged to have been organized by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets in order to block opposition party leaders from attending the function.

During the fracas many people were injured and some vehicles smashed, but the police are yet to arrest any of the culprits.

The Zambian delegate died at Rumphi district Hospital, according to the chairperson for the organising committee of the event, principal group village head Chikalamba Gondwe, and Rumphi District Hospital spokesperson Bwanalori Mwamlima.

The two also disclosed that the delegate was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Rumphi district hospital spokesperson further disclosed that two members of the main opposition Malawi Congress party are battling for there live at the hospital.

He said: “yes, we have realy lost Nyaunthali who was part of the Zambia delegation. She had high blood pressure [BP] and we are thinking that the fracas made things worse for her.”

Rumphi Police Station officer-in-charge Dennis Banda said only one person lodged a complaint to Bolero Police on Saturday, but the law enforcers are yet to make arrests.

He said: “We told the person to come back so that we get a statement after being issued with a medical report.”

On the event, Minister of home affairs Grace Chiumia apologised to Chikulamayembe for the fracas, urging all political parties to instil discipline in their youths.