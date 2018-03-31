MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-The fatal road accident involving motor vehicle registration number CK 3103/ CK 4353 Freightliner heavy truck which was being driven by Christopher Chimbaula on Good Friday claimed six and all died on the spot

Botha Peter Mzimba Police Station spokesperson told The Maravi Post that the fatal accident occurred at about 1830 hours at Luviri along Mzimba/Jenda M1 road whose drivers full particulars not yet established

Peter identified the deceased persons being pedestrians namely

(1) Miss Love Mkandawire age 13 yrs vge Elia T/A Mzikubola Dist.Mzimba C/O Luviri Trading Centre

(2) Mrs Esther Nkhata age 22 of village Kaphang’ombe T/A Mzikubola Dist. Mzimba

(3) Gracious Zimba 1yr old of village Kaphang’ombe T/A Mzikubola Dist. Mzimba

(4) Magret Ndhlovu 58 village Kasokola T/A Mzikubola Dist Mzimba (5) Mrs Nelia Kachali 53 of village Khenjani T/A Mzikubola Dist Mzimba.

(6) Mrs Kestina Chavula 28 of village Khenjani T/A Mzikubola Dist Mzimba.

The police publicist added that the said driver was driving the named motor vehicle from Luwawa Forest with one passenger on board and had carried offcuts (Zigwagwa).

“Upon arrival at Luviri while descending a steep slope, at the same time negotiating a curved road, he lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed vehicle overturned sideways in the process the falling offcuts ended up hitting the named pedestrians who were coming from Luviri CCAP Church to their various homes.

All died on the spot due to multiple fractures and head injuries.Dead bodies taken to Mzimba District Hospital mortuary. Other passenger suffered general body pains and admitted at Mzimba District Hospital while the driver is being hunted by the police as he is at large. The truck got extensively damaged,” said Peter.