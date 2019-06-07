Good Neighbors for improved children welfare in Kasungu with access to water

By Vincent Khonje

A humanitarian and developmental organization, Good Neighbors International Malawi says it want children’s welfare to be improved in the areas of education, health and sanitation in Kasungu district.

Project Coordinator for the organization Wezzie Kamisa made the remarks when the organization handed over a K16 million school block with desks at Sankhula Primary School in the area of traditional authority Wimbe.

Apart from the classroom block, which has two classes and is the third one to be handed over at the school over the past three years, the organization has also handed over 13 boreholes to the communities in its catchment area.

According to Kamisa Good Neighbors’ focus is on the children whose welfare if taken care of they will have a bright future.

“If the education environment of the child is good, if the health of the child is good and overall environment of the child is good, we believe that child will have a brighter future. For them to have a bright future everything has to start when they are young,” said Kamisa.

Kamisa added that the organization also supports under-five clinic with medicine and the school children with learning materials in the area.

Receiving the block on behalf of Primary Education Advisor (PEA), a head teacher Lovemore Phiri said high enrolment means that learners are congested in a class however with support from Good Neighbors there is relief.

“I thank Good Neighbors for their support as our children now are learning in a very good environment. Most of those who dropped out are now back to school because of good learning environment and pass rate has been boosted,” said Phiri.

Senior Group Village Head Chaola was all praise with what the organization has done saying there is a significant change at Sankhula.

“There is a village clinic, boreholes and now classrooms here that are helping a lot. As a community we are very thankful and we will be dedicated to take part in these project as we have always done,” said GVH Chaola.

The organization has spent K67 million for the boreholes, which included trainings and spare parts and K2.4 million for desks.

Mana/VK