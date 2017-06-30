Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi on Thursday, dismissed rumours that President Peter Mutharika fired the Finance Minister Dr. Goodall Gondwe, and Attorney-General Kalekeni Kaphale from their positions.

The rumours circulated in social media on Thursday, a day before the end of Kaphale’s contract; and one week after the passing of the 2017/2018 National Budget, which Gondwe successfully negotiated in the Parliament.

Speaking to the media, Dausi said Mutharika has not fired anyone from any position.

“President Mutharika has never fired the Financial Minister or Attorney-General. The rumours are total lies,” Dausi said.

According to Dausi, who is also the Government spokesperson, Malawians should hear from government’s mouth piece, if there are any changes made by the President.

When asked if the President had such plans, especially on the report that the Attorney-General’s contract expires today (Friday), Dausi said “Kaphale remains the Attorney-General, and Mutharika has not said anything regarding his (Kampala) contract.”

“Malawians should stop making quick conclusions, they should learn to be calm and hear reports from Government’s mouth piece,” said Dausi.

Mutharika appointed the two officials in 2014 soon after winning the tripartite elections.

Dausi warned Malawians who spread false rumours on the social media that Government hunt them down.