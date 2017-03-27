Government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has abolished the restriction of dreadlocks and hijubs in all public schools, The Maravi Post has established.

According to a letter signed by the Secretary of the Ministry Education Science and Technology Ken Ndala, addressed to education institutions and all school headmasters/mistresses in Malawi, the permit follows the advise from the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

The letter reads in part, that the Education Ministry that (the previous) restriction was discriminatory to learners in dreadlocks and or hijubs.

The letter reminds education institutions, parents and headmasters that the country’s Constitution prohibits any kind of discrimination.

“Section 20 prohibits discrimination of any form to a citizen, while section 25 provides the right to education for very Malawian and section 33, provides the right to freedom of conscience, religion and thought,” added the letter.

Apart from that, the letter says the Education Act (2013) section 4, mandates the ministry of education to promote education for all people irrespective of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, disability or other discriminatory characteristics.

“The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology is therefore, informing all education institutions and school headmasters to make sure that enforcement of the dress code takes into account matters of discipline, hygiene, attire and grooming,” reads the letter.