We continue coverage of the breaking news of the tragedy on Lake Malawi that so far has claimed five lives.

The Malawi Government, through the Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (DoMA), said it will provide assistance towards the cost of the funeral arrangements of the victims of the Lake Malawi boat accident, and hospital bills to the survivors who are receiving medical attention.

According to the press statement from DoMA, anyone or organisations wishes to offer humanitarian assistance should contact government through the following persons:

++Mr. Paul Kalilombe, Director of Response and Recovery, Department of Disaster Management Affairs, on phone number ‪0999 865 568.

++Mr. Lusizi Nhlane, District Commissioner of Rumphi, on phone number ‪0999 387 602.

The boat capsized at Mlowe on Lake Malawi in Rumphi district around 3 pm on Sunday, 16 April, 2017, with most of the passengers coming from an Easter service. Reports state that preliminary figures indicate the boat was carrying 79 passengers.

It is also reported that the boat was on its way to New Salawe in Nkhata Bay via Tchalo, Zunga and Old Salawe in Rumphi.

According to information sourced by Maravi Post, the boat capsized at a distance of about 100 metres into the Lake soon after sail-off.

Current information on the ground indicates five people have died, 20 are still missing, while 54 people survived during the accident. They were rescued by people from the surrounding communities while some swam back to the shore.

The government is assuring Malawians that the Malawi Defence Force officers from Chilumba Barracks, are on site of the accident to continue searching for those passengers that are still missing. This is a collaborative mission with the Malawi Police Service until they complete the rescue exercise.

Government extends condolences to the bereaved families for having lost their loved ones during this tragic accident.