The Ministry of Agriculture says it has procured 25, 000 liters of Cypermethrin in readiness for any possible outbreak of Fall Armyworms this planting season.

Speaking in an interview, spokesperson Osborne Tsoka disclosed that so far no case of Fall Armyworm attack has been reported in the country.

He indicated that the chemical has been procured with support from the World Bank, European Union and the Department for International Development.

Additional chemicals will be purchased, he indicated.

Recently, agriculture experts at Bvumbwe Research Station indicated that three chemicals to counter attacks of fall army worms will be available this planting season.

Since the start of the planting season for 2017/18, maize farmers, especially in Southern region districts, are eagerly waiting for government‘s support to counter the outbreak of Fall Armyworms which destroyed close to 40, 000 hectors of maize last season.

Some farmers in Mulanje district have asked agriculture experts to conduct an early assessment on crops to contain the outbreak of the fall armyworm.

Bvumbwe Research Station manager Thomson Chilanga said that laboratory tests done in the country’s research stations show some chemicals are effective to kill Fall Armyworms.

He indicated that local suppliers were identified to supply the chemicals, including Cypermethrin, to ensure they are accessible and affordable this planting season.