The Government of Malawi has reversed the decision made by water boards in the country to increase water tariff for their consumers.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Thursday at Parliament building in Lilongwe where Members of Parliament are meeting for the 47thSession, Minister responsible for Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha, said the decision made by the water boards were a surprise.

“We also saw the decision in the newspaper that some other water boards like in the south and north raised their tariffs two months ago, so as government we saw this as something that did not pass through the right procedure, that’s why we have withdrawn the decision made by the water boards.

Mwanamvekha further said they (government) have reversed the decision made by the water boards because it was contrary to some other laws that are supposed to be followed.

“The Consumer Protection Act states that every consumer has to be notified before any tariff is raised. They have to know before any tariff is raised and as government, we do urge all water boards to go back to their usual tariff that people were paying in the recent months,” Mwanamvekha appealed.