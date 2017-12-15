Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi has promised Malawian Journalists substantial rewards if they win in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) media awards.

Dausi made the pledge during the launch of 2018 SADC Media Awards at the Central Office of Information in Lilongwe.

The Minister challenged Malawian journalists to write competitive stories that focus on regional integration within SADC.

He also commended Malawian journalists for winning in various categories since the introduction of the awards in 2014 .

“So as we go into another season, I urge you to do your best so that we continue doing well. Come up with winning stories which emphasize on promoting regional integration,” said Dausi.

Journalists will compete in categories of print, radio, television and photo journalism. Winners in each category will take home US2500 Dollar (about K1.8 million) while runners up will take away a consolation cash prize of US1000 Dollars (about K735, 000).

Only stories published in 2017 are eligible for the 2018 awards.

SADC was founded in 1980 and Malawi is one of the founding members. Currently, the grouping has 16 members.