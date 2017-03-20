Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi, who is also minister of Information, has said the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leadership, remains undemocratic despite having new blood.

Dausi said this on Sunday night during a live program ‘the views triangle’ that airs on Zodiack radio station.

Speaking during the program titled ‘why Malawi political parties fail to fulfill their promises made on their manifestos when get into power,’ Dausi said the MCP is prone to that since its leadership is undemocratic.

“As DPP, we have fulfilled almost all of the promises we make in our manifesto within two years being in government. This is the first time in the history of Malawi,” Dausi said.

When asked why the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is failing to reduce the power of the President as promised Malawians during the campaign period, Dausi said “we have already done that.”

However MCP spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka, said Dausi does not know what he was talking about.

“It was DPP legislatures who denied to reduce the power of the President when the issue was brought in the Parliament. So if Dausi says the ruling DPP has already reduced the Presidential power, then he don’t know what he is saying,” Mkaka said

Mkaka promised Malawians that his party will reduce the power of the President when voted into power

In the 2010 tripartite elections.

This did not go well with Dausi, who questioned Mkaka to explain how and why should Malawians believe the MCP.

“Mkaka is deceiving Malawians; there is no way the MCP can reduce the power of its President. Look at the way the MCP President is firing and hiring his shadow cabinet; what more if he became the leader of this country!” Dausi asked.

Political specialist Dr. Boniface Dulani said most of the political parties in the country fail to keep their promises when given power.

He said the parties use the manifestos just to attract voters.