By Brian Longwe

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi government says it is committed to fight against maternal health hiccups in order to save lives of mothers who die during their delivery periods in the country.

Government disclosed that it is takingė several interventions such as constructing more health facilities and conducting health campaigns among others, in all corners of the country.

To demonstrate its commitment in fighting the problem, the Ministry of health and population on 1 June 2018, handed over newly constructed labour ward facility to Kasungu District Hospital with financial support of MK200 million from Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, and the University of North Carolina (UNC) Project.

According to the Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi, the development comes few weeks after the ministry handed over 6 Ambulance vehicles and expectant mothers waiting home facility to the same hospital.

Muluzi said these interventions are a clear signal that government is concerned with health welfare of its people especially women and children.

UNC’s Country Director Innocent Mofolo said his institution discovered the insufficiency of facilities and resources in the health sector, hence, joined hands with government to curb the problem.

Mofolo said; The new labour ward facility consists of 12 delivery beds, Kangaroo and postnatal rooms altogether occupying 42 beds comparing to the old facility which had only 6 delivery beds. This is a huge relief to Kasungu women.”

Kasungu District Medical Officer Lizzie Msowoya said that the old labour ward had only 6 delivery beds against an average number of 45 women that give birth at the same hospital everyday.

Msowoya lauded government for its interventions but has however asked other Civil Society Organisations to join in with heavy health campaigns to the locals as Kasungu is one of the districts with highest number of child marriages and early pregnancies in Malawi.

Kasungu District Hospital covers the whole district plus some parts of Zambia, Mzimba, Dowa and other surrounding areas in provision of health services, as said by medical personnels.