Mulanje, June 20, 2017: Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General, Grelzedar Jeffery, has sought to undermine Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera saying his predecessor John Tembo was a much better threat to DPP than him.

Speaking during a public rally in Mulanje recently, Jeffery said DPP is not afraid of Reverend Lazarus Chakwera and other party leaders as they cannot match Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s aptitude.

“We came into power when the country had nothing. It was the leadership of his Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika that led us here. If you can remember, when he was voted into power, Malawi was facing a lot of challenges including floods, food shortage, and cash gate that led donors to run away. It was only under the headship of Peter Mutharika that we managed to overcome the problems and not a single person died of hunger,” said Jeffery.

She said most of the leaders need to remain where they belong and not venture into politics as they are just adding problems to the country.

“At least Tembo was a man to fear. Whenever we contested against him as a party, we would be cautious but that is not the case with Chakwera; him we do not fear, he needs to stick to preaching.

MCP has already lost and 2019 will just be their judgment,” said the DPP Secretary General.

Jeffrey concluded by saying, since time immemorial, there has never been a president better than Peter Mutharika, arguing that all the other presidents relied on donor aid but Mutharika has governed the country for three years without any direct budget support from international donors.