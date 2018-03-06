Guide for Scientific Laboratory Glasswares

Take a little bit of your time today and read this article. It has the description of some very common lab equipment’s that you are probably going to use in your high school. It includes some glassware and some instruments so that when you first take your lab, you will be able to know what equipment is called and what they are used for.

A few of them are mentioned below with their use to make you familiar with them. Some of the glassware is a little confusing at first until you are used to the terminology. So, hopefully, after reading the following article you will get pretty much familiar with those terminologies.

There are some general glassware’s with which you commonly come in contact with. They are beakers, flasks, and cylinders. When you know the difference between them, you will get to know the different uses of them.

Beaker

It is something with straight parallel sides and looks like a drinking cup. Sometimes, a beaker has numbers at a side of it. But this scale or numbers are not usually used to do anything important. They are not very accurate, so they just give you an idea of how much of a chemical you are taking. So, they are not used for measurements.

The most common use of them is just to hold the stuff. You might put some liquid chemical in it or maybe water to boil. They also come in various sizes. The most common one is of 250mL. They are available down to 10mL of liquid holding size.

Flask

The flask on the other hand, unlike beakers, has no parallel sides. One of its sides looks like a cone, so also called as a conical flask. But, its more common name is Erlenmeyer Flask. This name was given after the scientist who discovered it.

An Erlenmeyer flask doe does not have parallel sides; rather they are slopped in. The mouth of the flask is much narrower than the base of the flask. However, in beakers, the face and the base are essential of the same diameter. The small opening helps us avoid splashes, that is why it is used for chemical experiments. Usually, there is splashing during chemical reactions so that it can contain those inside of it due to its shape.

The most common size for flask is also 250mL. The smallest one is of 25mL. Erlenmeyer flasks also do not have any measurements on them; they are just used to measure the approximate amounts.

Cylinder

Unlike the beakers and flasks, if you want to measure something, you can use the cylinders. They are more properly termed as graduated cylinders. There are many numbers and lines on its one side, that is, the scale to measure the correct volume of liquids specifically.

This glassware is fairly accurate, again unlike beakers and flasks. You get almost the exact idea of how much volume of liquid you are holding in it at a time if you can read it correctly.

It also comes in different sizes. The smallest and the skinny one is the 10mL cylinder with a lot more smaller lines or graduations on it. They are as large as 1000mL.

There are many companies, such as, Grav Labs collection that is producing good quality glassware for science laboratories. Always buy from credible companies that do not compromise on the quality of their products because the scientific results depend on the correct instruments.