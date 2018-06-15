By Gift Chimulu

A Gule Wamkulu grouping under Gwirize Cultural Heritage in Salima on Sunday launched an adult literacy education advocacy campaign.

The group’s coordinator Noah Chana said Gule Wamkulu values the importance of education towards the development of the country.

“We believe that education is the only gateway to a better nation, that is why we decided to take part in shaping the Nation’s future by spearheading adult literacy campaigns,” he said.

Chana said the initiative is to be replicated in all the villages where Gule wamkulu is being performed across the district, to reach many people with adult literacy education initiatives.

“We expect to scale up the initiative through a well-coordinated Gule wamkulu Network we have in the district” he said.

He therefore called upon stakeholders to assist the grouping with financial and material support so that it extends its operating base.

On this day, the cultural grouping donated a black board to Gwirize Adult Literacy School locally known as “sukulu ya kwacha”.

In his remarks Group village head Gwirize thanked the grouping for the initiative, saying it will contribute to development in his area.

The grouping started in 2005 and is currently affiliated to Malawi Cultural Heritage Association.

Meanwhile 4o community members have already registered for adult literacy education in Gwirize Village in the district.