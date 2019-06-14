Gulf of Oman tanker attacks US blames Iran for explosions

By Grace Dzuwa

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed Iran for “unprovoked attacks” on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

According to BBC , He said the US had made its assessment based on intelligence about the type of weapons used.

A senior Iranian official earlier told the BBC “Iran has no connection” with the explosions on Thursday morning.

Dozens of crew members were rescued after the blasts on the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous and the Front Altair, owned by a Norwegian company.

Both Iran and the US said they evacuated the crew.

The blasts in one of the world’s busiest oil routes comes a month after four oil tankers were attacked off the United Arab Emirates.

No group or country has admitted the incident in May, which also caused no casualties.

The US at the time blamed Iran – but Tehran denied the accusations.

The Gulf of Oman lies at one end of the strategic Strait of Hormuz – a vital shipping lane through which hundreds of millions of dollars of oil pass.

BIMCO, the world’s largest international shipping association, said the tension in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf “is now as high as it gets without being an actual armed conflict”.

The association also urged ship owners to “exercise extreme caution” in the region.