The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) constituency leaders from Lilongwe, Dowa, and Mzimba districts say they still hope that the Party will hold a convention that is scheduled for next month; this is because this is demanded by its membership.

During a press conference, held in Lilongwe on Thursday, the Organising Secretary for Lilongwe North West constituency Hisman Banda, led the team making these claims. The team comprised among others, Dowa district Chairperson Kitty Staubi, Lilongwe North West Chairman Mazoni Lupiya, Lincy Chunga from Mzimba district.

Banda said the MCP members are surprised that the Party leader is uncomfortable with the proposal to hold an emergency convention, that is championed by the Party’s Secretary General, Gustave Kaliwo.

He said if the leaders really have love for the Party, they should allow the spirit of true democracy to prevail by allowing the convention to take place.

“For Honourable Lazarus Chakwera to be where he is now, it was people like us from the constituency who got him there. Today it is us, the same people who are saying ‘let us hold a convention to take stock of our Party.’ We are still hopeful that he will respect our wishes,” said Banda.

Banda said there are valid reasons for calling for a convention. One of them is to look at how the leadership of the Party has derailed from what was agreed during its last convention; this is evidenced by the undemocratic appointments and dismissals that have been made within the party hierarchy.

“Some people, who we truly trusted and duly appointed, are being sidelined for no real reasons. This to us, points to a leadership which is lacking direction, and these are some of the things we want to steady up, as people who truly love the Party,” he said.

He also pointed to the emergence of Sidik Mia, who has openly touted himself as the next MCP Vice President, a position which is currently held by Richard Msowoya. This is another source of confusion in the Party.

“We need to show respect to people that we elected during our last convention in 2013. For someone to come from nowhere and start making such statements is very unfortunate,” he said.

Echoing his remarks, Constituency Chairperson from Dowa Angellina Chuma, said it is unfortunate that Chakwela and company are dragging retired former Party President John Tembo in their dirty maneuverings.

“They have gone to the extent of dragging our former President into their scheming. Tembo is someone we respect, and we know he cannot be part of such moves. He has genuine love for the Party, unlike some of these people,” said Chuma.

There have been on-going wrangles within the MCP leadership for many months, bordering on calls by some sections within the Party, which is pressing for an emergency convention as way of solving the differences that have rocked the Party.

The Party’s General Secretary is championing the move to hold the convention and ‪7th July‬ is the date which was set to hold it.

But the matter was taken to court by members who are against holding the emergency convention. This group obtained a restraining order that stops the convention from taking place.

The matter is now pending the Court for review.