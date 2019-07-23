By Leo Mkhuwala

The information lost through burnt files, which dates way back to the early 1960’s is irreplaceable, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia has told the press on Monday when he visited the party’s torched southern regional headquarters offices at Chichiri in Blantyre.

Condemning the criminal act in strongest terms, Mia said, as a party, MCP was not bothered about the monetary value of property lost in the suspected arson, but rather, the rich information, which has been there for over a lengthy period of 50 years.

“I’m saddened over the lost information because to get that information is very critical for us,” lamented Mia.

Following the destructive incident, Mia said he has since appealed to people conducting investigation in the criminal act to go full out and do a proper investigation and eventually trace the culprits and bring them to book.

With high suspicion on political opponents in the name of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to be behind the arson, the MCP Veep said: “They have been allowed to protest against what we are protesting (tipp-exed election results) but not to an extent of being criminals like such.”

During the Press Briefing on the afternoon of Monday, the MCP held at its national headquarters in Lilongwe, the party’s Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka pinpointed the DPP as the the number one suspected culprit.

In response, DPP Spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi refuted the allegation saying the party is not involved.

The MCP Regional Offices were petrol bombed by unknown people during the nocturnal hours of Sunday.

The fire has largely affected the lounge section of the building.

According to the damage cost assessment by the party’s treasury, the loss is estimated at MK38 million.