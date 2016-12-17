An English translation of a famous Chichewa proverb goes, “When two big Elephants fight, it’s the grass that suffers”.

The proverb comes to life in Lilongwe as music enthusiasts will on Christmas Eve face the dilemma seeing that the city hosts a musical clash of Titans on the same day.

Two music heavyweights, Malawi’s Gwamba and South Africa’s Professor are scheduled to stage their respective shows on 24th December in the capital city.

Major 1 records artist, Gwamba is slated to launch his highly anticipated album “Jesus is my boss” at the Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) Auditorium from 8pm whereas South Africa’s award winning house artist dates his Malawian fans at Civo stadium from 10am till the dawn of Christmas day.

Commenting on the development, Gwamba said he feels nothing adding that preparations are underway to give his fans a family show which is worth the money.

“Come 24th December, People should expect to witness history and something different,” Gwamba said in an interview on Thursday.

At the launch, the artist is expected to mesmerise fans with hits such as Better featuring EmmQ and Tammy, Allelujah featuring EmmQ and Heaven which he featured Emm Q and Classick as well as Mfumu Kumwamba a duet with Dan Lu.

The Professor event, organised by Jam Events, is dubbed “Turn Up And Fill Civo Stadium”. Ironically, Gwamba has been campaigning to fill up a stadium under the #FillUpTheStadium hashtag via social media since last year. He had planned to launch his album at the Bingu National Stadium, which is yet to open.

Efforts to reach Jam Events for comments proved futile as we went to press.

Local acts supporting Professor include Lucius Banda, Sir. Paul Banda, Sally Nyundo, Tay Grin, Black Jack, Lulu, Nepman, Blasto, Blaze among others.

While Gwamba’s launch will see him sharing the stage with Gospel songstress Ethel Kamwendo, James Nee, Thoko Katimba, Emm Q and Major 1 label mate Onesimus.

In 2014, Professor disappointed Malawian fans and fellow artists for failing to show up at Big Summer Music Party where he was billed as a headliner.

According to media reports, the South African artist claimed to have missed a flight.