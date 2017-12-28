MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-About 70 households in the areas of Senior Chief Kanduku and Traditional Authority (T/A) Nthache in Mwanza are in dire need of food and shelter after hailstorms left them destitute.

Mwanza District Disaster Risk Management Desk Officer Drake Chiningwa says a two-year-old boy has been hospitalized at the district hospital after a tree fell on him.

The boy’s mother, Maria Malunga, sustained minor injuries.

Chiningwa told Maravi Post that figures of the affected people may rise, saying a full report will be ready by close of business Wednesday.

He said houses and other institutions were affected in group village Mchotseni of Senior Chief Kanduku and Kagonemwake of T/A Nthache in Mwanza central and Mwanza west constituencies respectively.

Senior chief Kanduku says the victims need urgent assistance as they have been homeless since Saturday when the accident occurred.

Senior Chief Kanduku said though the assessment on the damage is still ongoing, the victims need urgent assistance.

He called upon government, civil society organizations and other well-wishers to come in and assist the victims.

Meanwhile, Chikwawa and Nsanje are likely to face heavy flooding as the Shire River has already had its banks and surrounding areas flooded.

The rains from upland have caused the river to flood, damaging crops on a large cultivation area.

The Malawi Red Cross has therefore asked communities living in flood prone areas to move to safer places.

In a related development, torrential rains, accompanied by heavy winds, on Tuesday destroyed houses, rendering scores of people destitute in Mzuzu. Authorities say they are still assessing the damage.