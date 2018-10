BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Unexpected hailstorm on Wednesday caused havoc in the commercial city of Blantyre which several properties have been damaged.

There was commotion in the city were residents run up down rescuing their properties including cars, shops and among others.

Sources in the city told The Maravi Post that no injuries have been reported only damaging properties.

The department of disaster is yet to make a comment on the development.

Readers will be put posted……