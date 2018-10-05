By Falles Kamanga

Heavy winds that destroyed 846 households, injuring six others in the process, have left about 5 000 displaced in Phalombe.

The winds blew off rooftops of several houses and damaged other infrastructure.

After the incident, an assessment team from the district commissioner’s (DC) office assessed the damage and needs of the affected families.

According to a report made available to The Nation, the affected people include those from traditional authorities (T/A) Jenala, Nkhulambe, Kaduya and Mkhumba.

The report issued by Phalombe DC Gossam Mafuta indicates that out of the six injured people, five were treated as outpatients while one was admitted to Holy Family Hospital in the district.

Reads the report in part: “The affected families require immediate assistance such as maize, plastic sheets for temporary roofing and kitchen utensils.”

Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) spokesperson Chipiliro Khamula said the department is working on mobilising resources to provide relief assistance.

He was optimistic that the relief items distribution would start soon.

“Our relief package comprises one 50 kilogramme (kg) bag of maize, one kg of salt, one 20-litre plastic bucket, two blankets, four plastic plates and five plastic cups,” he said.