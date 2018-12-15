Halima Daudi to represent MCP for Dowa Sourh East in 2019 elections

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-The former cabinet Minister Halima Daudi in Joyce Banda regime now with the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Saturday won the primary elections for Dowa South East Constituency with 2,232 votes.

Daudi won the elections without any competitor as other aspirants never showed up at the agreed venue as at 11:30 am.

This prompted presiding officer Deus Gumba to call for constituents to line up for elections as other aspirants did not give any reason why they did not turn up.

Results for Primary Elections in DA S East Constituency 》

● MP

○ Hon Halima Daudi- 2,232

• Other aspirants never showed up at the agreed venue as at 11:30 am

● Councilors

• Nkukula East Ward

1. Mr T Ganizani-352

2. Mr Vumbwe-49

• Nkukula West Ward

1. Mr A Chikakula- 575

2. Miss R Liabunya-27

3. Mr T Sainani-22

** Hon Halima Daudi is declared winner & shadow MP for DA S East.

* Messrs Ganizani and Chikakula are declared winners for Nkukula East and West Wards respectively.

▪Remarks: Very free n’ fair elections

☆ Presiding Officers:

1. Hon Deus Gumba

2. Hon Kalima

3. Hon Tchauya

4. Hon Wendy Nalumo

5. Hon Levison

6. Hon Jessie Kambuku

7. Hon Mgemezulu