Happy Kamuzu Day!

Today, we celebrate the Father & Founder of the Malawi nation, the Father and Founder of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Founding Member of Organization of African Unity (OAU), the current African Union (AU), His Excellency, Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

The Malawian nation, Malawians and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have tested the times in history. It is a great blessing excelling above all the challenges our nation, its people and our party have encountered, along the way

Today, as we celebrate the Father and Founder of our beloved nation and our Mighty MCP, His Excellency, Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda on Kamuzu Day, lets reflect in a sober mind with the best interest of all Malawians at heart. Let us all borrow a leaf while we build our nation and instill the spirit of patriotism and love for all humanity, at all times and in all of our dealings in life, moving forward as a people, as a nation and as individuals, similarly.

As a generation, we have an obligation to shape the course of time and become the great stewards of our ancestral heritage and our beloved nation of Malawi. Malawi is all we have and all Malawians are the brothers and sisters GOD bestowed upon us as an exceptional gift to forever cherish and treat with a sense of dignity and pride. It would be a great honor to our ancestors, our creator and our beautiful and bountiful nation besides our Malawian Brothers and Sisters, friends and neighbors if we all embrace one another and be our brothers and sisters keepers all heartedly.

His Excellency, Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, enthasized on one Malawi where there is no Chewa, no Lhomwe, no Tumbuka, no Sena, no Yao, no Tonga, no Ngoni and any other tribalism, but we are all Malawians, rather. Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda further appealed for hard work, exceptional service delivery for all and a unison Spirit of togetherness and patriotism regardless of social status and affiliations in society. A country whose peoples’ soul is lost and its character is tarnished by autrocities is a dead nation.

The soul of a nation comprises the young and the old; the priviledged and the underprivileged in any society. We can, similarly, instill wisdom amongst one another by joining hands whereas we pursue our dreams of building a country we all aspire to live in besides individual aspirations and flourish as a people and as a sovereign nation that competes exceptionally at global platforms.

Change starts within our inner souls through the content of our characters and socially transforms into the communities we livein. Furthermore, freedom and tranquility requires a unison approach to things of significance by those of influence in society, their counterparts and a common citizenry in assuming sovereignity in any nation. The Republic of Malawi and Malawians should aspire in progressing into becoming one of the most fastest flourishing economies in the global arena and compete at world platforms. Together in one Spirit, we can make a tremendous difference, together in unison, we can build and develop our beloved nation of Malawi.

Happy Kamuzu Day!

GOD Bless You!

GOD Bless MCPDN!

GOD Bless MCP!

GOD Bless Malawi!

The Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Network (MCPDN)