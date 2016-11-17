Malawians who are living in the Republic of Tanzania for greener pasture are facing tough life, Maravi Post has established.

According to our reliable source, this is because the government of Tanzania has put tough measures against Malawians who are staying or working without authorized documents in the country.

Among the actions, Malawians staying in Tanzania illegally are being charged to pay a penalty fee of 1 million Tanzanian shillings (K350, 000) or go to jail for 6 months.

In a latest development, 300 Malawians appeared at the Tanzania court on Wednesday where each person was charged 1 million Tanzanian shillings or go to prison for 6 months.

“Most of our friends failed to pay such an exhaustive amount and as I am talking they are in the prison,” said our source.

“We went to seek help from the office of the Malawian Ambassador Hawa Olga Ndilowe to no avail,” they added.

Meanwhile, those that managed to pay the charged fee are expected to be repatriated soon.