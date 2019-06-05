By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police officer, Inspector Harriet Khwengwele Mtungama whose video clip campaigning for the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the May 21 Tripartite Elections went viral on social media , has been deployed to foreign mission.

Police had said they would investigate Mtungama when the video clip went viral , showing her campaigning for DPP by urging people in the rural areas to retain the party in power.

However, Mtungama is among the four officers rewarded with foreign mission posting,

In a letter dated May 24 2019 and made available to The Maravi Post signed by director of operations Griffin Mpumulo instructing office responsible for uniforms in the police to supply her and other three new kit as they will “soon” be “deployed to foreign mission.”

The other three, according to the letter, are Dorothy Kawale, Dickens Mwambazi and Amina Danwood.

Mtungama is based at National Police headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe.

The development is coming amid legal battles of two opposition UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) challenge Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)’s questionable presidential polls results that declared President Peter Mutharika as a winner.

This was against numerous quarrels raised against announcement of the results.