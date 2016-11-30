LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-An independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City Centre, David Bisnowaty who on Sunday joined the governing Democratic Progressive Party has strongly disputed a claim that he was bought but to join DPP but rather that he joined in-order to serve his constituents better.

Bisnowaty told the Maravi Post in an exclusive interview that dynamic leadership of President Peter Mutharika with public reforms on truck, infrastructure development, and stabilization of the local currency were among the reasons of joining DPP.

The legislator said that he joined the party after extensive and thorough consultation with chiefs and block leaders in his constituency.

The 50-year-old lawmaker hinted that the current regime was in trouble due to previous government recklessness which messed up the socio-economic set up of the country.

He observed that the nation was full of people with destructive criticism and jealousy on somebody who does better in the society.

The Malawian and Israeli-born son of an eastern European Holocaust survivor disclose that there was nothing to worry about his alignment to the political party saying his real intention was to help government with policies to change communities welfare for the better.

Bisnowaty said the DPP led government has lined up good policies and plans which will completely end electricity problems in the country and he wants to help the administration in its development agenda.

“I have decided to join DPP after taking a huge amount of thought and noting that it is the only party which is fulfilling its manifesto. For example the party has managed to tarmac Chenichi Senti road in my area and the same government is planning to tap water from Lake Malawi to capital city, these are major projects which will transform the entire constituency,” said Bisnowaty.

When asked whether his loyalty to DPP was a way to muzzle medical contracts from government, Bisnowaty denied saying since he won the seat he has been helping government in Parliament.

Bisnowaty added that he wanted to be part and parcel of team that will change Malawi for the better than accusing the current leadership with challenges the nation was going through but assuring the general public that all would be well.

He further challenged his critics of claims that he has been bought and paid to join the governing party saying nobody could buy him but he was there to assist the public regarding that he is a neutral person who don’t have aligned tribe in Malawi.

“I am a first MP who has been on government side as soon as I was elected to this seat. So, nobody can buy as you money is nothing to me. I am here to serve the people of Malawi. Unfortunately, the country’s politics is associated destructive criticism and jealousy.

“I have a stable businesses with foremost resigned from running to avoid conflict of interest as an MP. Let me therefore challenge my critics that come 2019 will grab the seat again as works of my hands will speak for myself.

“Despite that some individuals have started already political campaigns in the constituency that will mean nothing towards my political path,”challenged Bisnowaty.

Here is more to Bisnowaty interview (Audio to be posted soon) had with The Maravi Post Reporter, Lloyd Mbwana in the capital Lilongwe: