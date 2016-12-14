The body of Hazel Busile Zimphango, who died on Monday after being struck by lightning at Mtonda in Blantyre, has been laid to rest at CI Cemetery in the commercial capital.

The lightening also struck to death Hazel’s best, Esmie Muluzi Malisita, who was the first daughter of the former President Dr Bakili Muluzi.

They were struck by lightning while attending to farm activities.

Hazel was laid to rest on Tuesday around 5pm, an hour after the arrival of her husband Jiddy Zimphango, who was in South Africa when his wife met her fate.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life showed up to pay their last respects to Hazel as she walked her last mile.

Meanwhile, the body of Malisita will on Wednesday afternoon be taken from College of Medicine Mortuary to her home at New Naperi where the vigil is taking place. And on Thursday, the body will be taken to her home village, Kapoloma in Machinga for burial on Friday.

Her mum and former First Lady Anne Muluzi, who is based in United States of America, is expected to jetted into the country on Thursday.

Malisita, survived by a husband and three children, was also a sister to Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Atupele Muluzi and was also one of the Directors of Joy Media Group.

President Arthur Peter Mutharika also took time off his busy schedule to be with the Muluzi family Tuesday afternoon.

In his condolence message, the Malawi leader said late Malisita was a polite and well-mannered religious woman who treated everyone with love and consideration.

While former President Dr Joyce Banda said she was at loss for words over Malisita’s shocking death.

“I have learnt with great shock about the tragic and untimely death of Mrs. Esmie Muluzi-Malisita. Esmie was a loving daughter of the former President Dr Bakili Muluzi and Mrs. Annie Muluzi, a dedicated member of the UDF, a loving wife and mother. Having been very close to the Muluzi family for many years, Retired Chief Justice Richard Banda and I are also aware of how close Honourable Atupele Muluzi was to his sister, Mrs. Esmie Muluzi – Malisita. and therefore how painful this death is to him

“It is, therefore. extremely difficult for me to find the right words with which to comfort the entire family except to ask to God that He sustains the entire family during this difficult time. I also pray for Dr. (Ken) Malisita (the husband) and the children as they try to understand this tragedy,” said Banda in statement issued on Tuesday.