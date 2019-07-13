Includes $30,000 Grant and Opportunity to Present Project on Global Stage

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES — A project aimed at improving pediatric care and assessment in Malawi has been named a recipient of the 2019 Projects That Work awards from the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG®) and its Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER ® ). One of six international recipients, the project will receive a $30,000 grant from ECFMG/FAIMER and the opportunity to send a representative to present the project on the world stage.

Launched in 2013, Projects That Work is an annual international competition that shines a spotlight on projects that have had a significant impact on the health of communities and the education of health professionals. This year, for the first time, ECFMG/FAIMER is awarding $180,000 to help recipients expand their work. A representative from each project will present his/her project at the 2019 conference of The Network: Towards Unity for Health (TUFH) to be held September 10-13 in Darwin, Australia.

“The projects are an important link between capacity building of health workers and impact on community health,” says William Burdick, MD, FAIMER’s Vice President for Education. “Our Projects That Work competition highlights the teamwork, innovation, and evaluation that characterize the best of these. We are committed to improving world health through education, and these outstanding projects help advance that important mission.”

The project, titled Improving Malawian Pediatric Assessment and Care through Training (IMPACT), began in 2014 to fill the need of providing pre-service Emergency Triage, Assessment, and Treatment (ETAT) training to healthcare professionals in Malawi, ensuring effective patient care to even the most isolated regions.

Pre-service ETAT training has been implemented at three universities to teach medical and nursing students early identification management of children with emergency conditions. IMPACT is responsible for the training of lecturers and mobilizing resources for student training. The project leaders also offer refresher training sessions for former students and have developed participant and facilitator manuals for pre-service use.

With IMPACT, many new physicians are adequately trained in ETAT procedures and have the skills to perform quality in-patient pediatric care to reduce child mortality.

Charles Mulilima will represent the project at the 2019 conference of The Network: TUFH.

For this year’s competition, ECFMG/FAIMER received 53 applications from around the world. Applications were reviewed by a distinguished panel of international reviewers with a wide variety of expertise in health professions education.

For more information on the Projects That Work competition, visit www.faimer.org/project-competitions/projects-that-work.html.