Ministry of Health and Population has assured people in the country that it is fully prepared to prevent outbreaks of cholera and treat any reported case during the 2017/18 rainy season.

Ministry of Health’s Spokesperson, Joshua Malango told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Thursday that all the District Health Offices (DHOs) have cholera preparedness plans in place and that they were ready to rapidly respond to an outbreak in case of occurrence.

Malango disclosed that all the necessary supplies required for cholera prevention and control like chlorine, IV (intravenous) fluids and antibiotics were available in all the health facilities.

“Currently, health education to the community on cholera prevention and control is being done and health facilities are ready to treat any cholera case that may occur.

“Provision of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) to communities in high risk areas of Nsanje, Chikwawa, Phalombe, Machinga, Zomba, Nkhotakota, Salima, and Karonga was already done,” Malango said.

He further said that the ministry will continue championing Open Defecation Free activities in districts towards improving hygiene and sanitation at community level.

Meanwhile, the ministry is appealing to the media to help in disseminating various messages to the community on cholera prevention and control.

“We are particularly asking the media to bring to the DHO’s attention (for confirmation) of any suspected cases of cholera in their respective district. The ministry appreciates the role the media plays in the fight against cholera,” Malango said.