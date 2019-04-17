Malawi President Mutharika’s-convoy

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-An ambulance driver who was reportedly cleared to cruise with two critically ill patients to Kamuzu Central Hospital whilst President Peter Mutharika’s convoy was due has been summoned to Police National Headquarters.

According to information at hand, the ambulance had on board two critically ill patients including a child on an oxygen support and a chronically anemic woman.

The incident happened as the ambulance was ferrying the patients from Area 25 Health Centre to Kamuzu Central Hospital as President Mutharika’s convoy was en route to Kasungu for campaign rallies.