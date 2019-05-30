By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi government is reportedly booked all paramount chiefs at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre and senior chiefs at Victoria Hotel for the inauguration of Peter Mutharika who has been controversially re-elected as president.

The inauguration of Mutharika and newly elected vice president Everton Chimulirenji takes place on Friday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre and on Sunday the two will hold a rally at Njamba Freedom Park.

In a memo circulation to all district commissioners and council chief executive officers, accommodation for the paramount chiefs has been booked at Mount Soche Hotel and senior chiefs at Victoria Hotel.

“Please take note that the council is requested to provide transport,” says the memo in part.

Mutharika narrowly won the controversial presidential race with 1, 940, 709 votes against Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera who got 1, 817, 740 and UTM’s Saulos Chilima’s 1, 028, 258.

The opposition are challenging the poll result, arguing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials manipulated the results in favour of Mutharika.

President Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will never learn from their mistakes of lavishing expenses when the whole populace is crying for quality social services.

Why could Mutharika combine the swearing in and the inaugural speech, was there some good justification behind it? And if it is absolutely necessary to have

It would have been financially prudent then to have scheduled the swearing in ceremony for Friday so the swearing in and inauguration (if they are different) take place on the same day.

The people who will attend the Friday and Sunday events are the same ( except for the international guests). They are also the same people who attended Tuesday’s event.

These may not be your decisions to make, but mutha kumathandizirako kumeneko. I believe so much in your capability to help influence positive change.