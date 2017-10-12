LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – Heavy rainfall on Thursday afternoon has caused tremendous panic to residents and motorists. This is due to the thunderstorm that has caused damage to property and roads in a short period of time.

The development has left many shops, houses their roof brown off by hailstorm which was not Anticipated. Affected areas including Area 14, 15, falls, Chilambula among others where branch of three have been falling on houses and Cars. So, far no casualties have been reported over the incident as the rains still pours in the city.

End of September, this year, Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) forecasted that the country shall experience normal rainfall in the 2017/2018 rainy season.

DCCMS Director, Jolamu Nkhokwe attributed the trend to the season’s forecast to the absence of El Nino and La Nina conditions which are associated with normal total rainfall amounts over a greater part of Malawi.

Nkhokwe said first rains were expected to start in October 2017 through to March 2018, noting that sporadic episodes of extreme weather events such as prolonged dry spells and floods may occur in some areas of the country.

The Director did not indicate which parts of the country were likely to experience dry spells and floods.