The Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) as a preventive measure against damage to its power generation infrastructure, has stopped all machines at its major power stations (Nkula and Kapichira) due to flooding and excessive debris at the power stations.

This has resulted in a loss of about 270MW of hydro generation capacity against available capacity of 320MW. Currently, works to clear the debris are underway at the respective power stations so that once the water level situation has improved generation will resume.

EGENCO sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused and wish to assure the nation that normal power generation will resume as soon as possible.