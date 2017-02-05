Heavy rains cause havoc in Dedza

Heavy and persistent rainfall has destroyed several houses and hectares of crops in Dedza.

The most affected area include Mua which is within the area of Senior Chief Kachindamoto.

Confirming the development, Dedza district disaster officer said families are now hiding in classes and churches.

“Most of the crops have been washed out, while houses have been collapsed and worn out,” said the district disaster officer.

The heavy rainfall also displaced over 1000 houses in Karonga the northern border district of Malawi last month.

Government through the Department of Disaster Management (DoDMA) claim it is assessing and implementing its plan of helping the affected people.

Despite the claim, Maravi Post can reveal that over 1000 families who were displaced by the heavy rainfall last month have not been helped by government or any organization.

The victims are striving to rehabilitate or reconstruct their houses and fetching the food on their own.