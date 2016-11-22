Drenching rain that have been pounding Salima on Monday washed away part of the M1 road that go to Salima district from Chingeni side just 2 kilometres after Bilira road Maravi Post has learnt.

According to the information made available by Ministry works official, the development occurred around evening hours.

“The cars have stopped using this road,” said an official. We are not ssure when the road will be safe again.

Our source said the drenching rains hit for almost one hour and caused major floods and damages.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted that the country will have abnormal rainfall this coming rainy season because of climate change.

Malawians leaving in the flood prone areas have also been warned to move to upper lands in preparation of what will soon come.