Families living around Phwezi at Traditional Authority (T.A) Mwankhunikira in Rumphi have been displaced from their houses, following the torrential rainfall that hit the district over the night, Maravi Post has established.

According to our reliable source, the rainfall has also washed way cars, livestock and destroyed almost 13 business shops at Phwezi trading center.

The source further said that some people are on top of houses calling for help while others climbed Escom palls and trees in order to save their lives.

“We need helcopters please here, things are not OK, houses are falling with people on top due to floods. Many things have been washed way,” said our source.

Unconfirmed report indicate that some people are missing due to the development.

Rumphi district disaster officer is yet to issue a comment on the matter.

In a related development, heavy rains have also destroyed 56 households and a class block at Malembo full primary school in the area of tradition authority Namkumba in Mangochi district.

Councillor for Malembo ward Mathews Scorch while confirming the development called for a help from well wishers to assist the victims.

Scorch said this happened on Friday around 2pm.