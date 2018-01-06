LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is heavy security at the main opposition Malawi Congress Party’ (MCP) headquarters in the capital Lilongwe amid management meeting earmarked to resolve outstanding the party’s restitution of some positions.

This follows the December 1, 2017 resolution the MCP leadership re-instituted some positions after a year of loggerheads.

Today’s meeting marks the conciliation process among party members a ahead of next year’s general elections which MCP is poised to win.

The party President Lazarus Chakwera, VP Richard Msowoya, Secretary General Kaliwo and his deputy Chatonda Kaunda, Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira and his deputy Ezekiel Ching’oma are among key National Executive Committee (NEC) members attending the meeting.

Visiting the party’s headquarters this morning prior to the meeting, the media, other interested individuals were barred to enter into the premises.

However, on Friday, there was a circulation asking youths leagues to carry slashes or pangas that they be used for clearing the premises which other members sought it as an intimidation a head of the meeting.

Chakwera publically re-instituted party positions including MCPs First Deputy President (Richard Msowoya), deputy president (Macdonald Lombola), Secretary General (Gustavo Kaliwo), Treasure General (Tony Kandiero) and deputy SG (Chatonda Kaunda).

The management meeting is to vet the other positions per MCP constitution;

Other re-instituted party positions are; Tony Kandiero moves back to his elected position as Party’s Treasurer General replacing Rhino Chiphiko while Khumbize Chiponda takes over from Chipuwa as Deputy Treasurer General.

Louis Chakhwantha moves back from Director of Youth to Legal Advisor whilst Lobin Lowe moves back to Director of Youth from Organizing Secretary.

Eisenhower Mkaka moves back to deputize Moses Khombe in Organizing Directorate such that Dorothy Chirambo takes back her position as National Director of Women Affairs.

Henry Kamata shifts back to Director of Elections as Veteran politician Lingison Belekanyama reclaims his position as Director of Research

Dr. Jessie Kabwira will go back to her position as Party’s Publicity Secretary to be deputized by Ezekiel Ching’oma.

The Maravi Post will give you every update of the meeting.