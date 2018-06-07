Heavy winds pulls down a shelter at NANTCHENGWA FP school in Chikomwe Zone Zomba Rural under T/A Mbiza. The incident occurred on Wednesday 6 June. Four learners died on spot,Tisunge Francis, 8 yrs, Jenifa Bonongwe, 10yrs

Gift Mwanyada, 9 yrs and Madalitso Nayuma, 10yrs.

Currently , 14 pupils have been severely injured and admitted at Zomba Central hospital while 27 are admitted at MAYAKA Health Center.

According to SHN Coordinator Zomba Rural, the Class affected is STD 3b. Learners were outside basking in the sun while waiting for their teacher.

The structure was built by the community and it collapsed due to heavy winds which started two days ago.