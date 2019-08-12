What does “dilemma” mean? Since you have asked this question, it is certain that you had not looked up in the dictionary for the meaning.

Let me do that for you. It is: a situation in which a difficult choice has to be made between two or more alternatives, especially ones that are equally undesirable. Equally undesirable. Sounds hard. Doesn’t it?

This is a classic case of a mother finding herself stuck between a rock and a hard place after she discovered that she and her daughter were pregnant at the same time, but that’s not all. It turns out that they are both pregnant for the same man.

Weird and shocking, right? I know she must be freaking out as she decided to share her story on the internet to ask people their opinion on what to do about the crazy situation she found her entwined in.

Here is her sad tale: “I am in my early 50s. I am divorced; have been for more than a decade. I live on my own with my three children.

About a year ago, I went into a relationship with a man four years younger than I am. Being married, we meet in my place. As a matter of fact he has the key to my flat.

It was better than going to hotels. Besides, my daughters were grown up to appreciate that I need a man in my life. Well, I thought I could trust him so I gave him permission to come to my house whenever he likes I am in or not.

I also assumed my daughters were responsible enough to see him as their father. Unfortunately, I miscalculated.

“Unknown to me while he was having affairs with me, he was also sleeping with my two older daughters. I didn’t know what was happening until I took my elders daughter to the hospital following her persistent complains of malaria.

I also haven’t been feeling well; so decided to visit the hospital with my daughter. When the result came out, we were both pronounced pregnant. I was shocked because I didn’t expect to be at y age since I have been having irregular period in the last two years.

“At 28, my daughter has never been pregnant. I was happy for her thinking it was the man I knew her with was responsible. Then, it didn’t even occur to me that he [my daughter’s fiancé] has been out of Lagos for three months. It wasn’t until we got home that the real problem started.

We met my boyfriend at home. While I was still thinking of how to break my news to him, a text message came to his phone. After reading the text, he became very agitated so much so he lost concentration.

“I was so concerned. I forget what I was about to say and snatched the phone from him to know what got him me very suspicious; I quickly transferred the message to my phone before handing it over to him.

I did the transfer while he was struggling to take the phone away from me so, he wasn’t aware of what I did. I almost fainted when I read the text and discovered it was my daughter telling him that we were both pregnant for him and he should tell me to abort the baby since she was going to keep hers.

She told him if he tried to play smart with her, the whole world would know that he has been sleeping with her mother, sister and herself.

“The worst thing now is that he is nowhere to be found. I have tried getting him on his phone numbers but none is going through. The friend I know him with says he doesn’t know his whereabout and has bluntly refused to take me to his house.

My second daughter has left home for an unknown destination following the revelation by her sister that she too has been sleeping with him. I am very confused as my daughter and I are stuck without situation.

How do I explain to the world that my daughter and I are pregnant for this same man and that he is nowhere to be seen? What should I do please?”

Source: Kenyan Weekly