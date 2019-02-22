Help me find my brother

My name is Lot Blessings Kamanga from Chintheche in Nkhata-Bay. I did my High School at Mzuzu Govt and then went to SA looking for greener pasture.

I am looking for my Blood Brother, his name is Paulos Chitedze Kamanga. His mother is from Rumphi and she is a nurse by profession if she is still alive. She married to my late father Manthew Chitedze kamanga.

Someone saw Paulos on TV Malawi and he told me about him. I am not sure that this is my brother or not. I saw him when he visited home Village of Chihame(Ching\’oma) with my mother when he was a baby.

I am very keen and interested to find him before I visited home this coming December. Please contact me at this number 063-160-0404 or on wWhatApp at the same number. Your help will be much appreciated.

God Jehovah Bless

You All. Regards, LOT KAMANGA