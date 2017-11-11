A 24-year-old herbalist in Mangochi, Frank MacDonald, was on Wednesday slapped with an 84 months jail term with hard labor for raping a female client who had gone to his house in Nankumba for assistance.

The court heard through Mangochi Police Station Prosecutor, Inspector Efford Kamphonje, that the client (name withheld), aged 21, got raped on the morning of September 1, 2017 at MacDonald’s house where she had gone to seek marriage reconciliation charms.

The herbalist invited the client into his house and instructed her to undress and sit on a clay pot naked, as part of the ritual.

“The woman complied with the orders, however, the herbalist pushed her to the floor and raped her,” Kamphonje told the court.

The woman reported the matter to Makokola Police Unit and a medical report issued at Koche Health Centre later confirmed that she was indeed raped.

MacDonald was apprehended days later at Jali Trading Centre in Zomba where, according to Kamphonje, the herbalist had gone to hide after committing the offence.

Appearing before the court, the convict pleaded not guilty to the charge prompting the state to parade four witnesses who testified against him.

In his submission, the State Prosecutor asked the court for a custodial sentence to be given to McDonald saying rape is a serious offence.

Passing his judgment, First Grade Magistrate, Ronald M’bwana, concurred with the prosecutor saying the accused took advantage of the victim’s desperation to abuse her.

M’bwana, therefore, sentenced MacDonald to 84 months Imprisonment with Hard Labor (IHL) to serve as a lesson to him and other would be offenders.

MacDonald hails from Makunula Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi District.