DEDZA-(MaraviPost)- The Herbalists Association of Malawi (HAM), Dedza chapter over the weekend, vowed to exhaust their energies in the fight against the killing of people living with albinism in the district.

The association has therefore called on traditional healers to register with the association in order to be recognized.

The development comes as government and other stakeholders are working tirelessly to stop the violence against people with albinism.

The association’s district chairperson, Dr. Mwasiyambuyo Njolomole, made the remarks on Saturday at Dedza government primary school on the sidelines of a meeting with fellow healers and human rights organizations.

The meeting was a sign of commitment to curb the malpractice of killing and abducting people with albinism in the district.

Njolomole noted that there is the growing tendency of some people claiming to be herbalists, who abuse clients by raping them, hence the need for healers to be registered so that they should be traced once a problem arises.

He added that the development has affected the reputation of herbalists in Malawi due to some disgruntled traditional healers.

“As an association we want traditional healers to get registered with us, this will help in a way that once a herbalist has been involved in misconduct, we should be able to trace wherever he or she is, so that future problems should be prevented,” said Njoloma.

The chairperson however, warned people who are claiming to be herbalists, while embezzling their client’s funds in the name of the profession of healers; he earned them that they will be dealt with in consultation with the police.

“The herbalists association here in Dedza is not working alone. We are working with the police and some human rights organizations. So if some people are found doing the misconduct, the association will deal with them, but in consultation with the police,” he said.

Commenting on the call, a member of the group, sing’anga Masamba Asiyana Janatu also warned people to stop posing as healers.

“Recently there have been cases where people would tell clients to bring money so that they should be rich, others would be give them charms that they should use by killing albinos, so that they should be rich, what we can say to them is that they should stop, because one day they will be reported to police in order to face justice,” warned Njoloma

Reacting to the development, local human rights organisation manager for Rights Advice Centre in the district Stella Mpaso, commended the traditional healers for showing commitment in fighting violence against people with albinism.

Currently, there are more than 1,200 recognized herbalists in the district.