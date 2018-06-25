Some retired civil servants in Zomba are complaining about high service charges NBS Bank is deducting from their monthly pension pay.

The pensioners say the bank has been deducting K7, 000 from their salaries every month since November instead of the agreed service fee charge of K1, 350 per month.

One of the complainants, former Malawi Defence Force employee, Mavuto Likanjo Phiri confided this reporter that the bank deducted K7, 000 in November 2017 and June this year as a service fee.

“Some colleagues and I were deducted the same amount, we approached the branch manager who assured us of a refund to our money but up to now we have not received any refund,” Phiri said.

Another retired civil servant, Justice Singo corroborated the story saying he is not happy with the bank’s services and he plans to change banks.

Singo said he is ready to endure the rigorous process of changing an account for his pension pay than being ‘robbed’ the gratitude of his long time service.

He asked government to consider reverting to the old system where retired civil servants were receiving their pension money through district councils where these occurrences were never there.

“It was better in the past when we used to get our pension at District Commissioner’s offices than these days. The banks are stealing from us through high service charges clients which are not justifiable,” said Singo.

He added that whenever his salary gets into the account, he withdraws all the money at once for fear of such problems.

In an interview, Head of Marketing at NBS Bank Lorraine Phiri asked for more time to trace those accounts that have had that amount of money deducted before the bank could comment.

Phiri denied that NBS Bank deducts such a fee from retired civil servants’ pension, saying the development was news to bank’s management.

“Our bank does not charge such fees to retired civil servants. Let me find out what really went wrong. Our data system shows that no such deductions were ever made before,” Phiri said.