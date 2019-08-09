With the recent revelation by an upcoming celebrity, Vicki Royce that she was contacted and paid by some persons to accuse TB Joshua of rape should be a thing of concern to any right-minded person, that despise evil. Indeed, the hearth of Man is desperately wicked!

It seems the media are even trying to downplay this shocking revelation and we know how it would have been blown out of proportion if it was the other way around.

It is obvious that these persons that are after the life of Prophet T.B. Joshua are not given up anymore soon. They are ready to do anything inhumanly possible to see the downfall of the Prophet. We know they shall fail because He that is with us is more than them.

We know these persons are very powerful and they have influence in world government. It is both a local and international collaboration. They were the gang that launched the attacked on the SCOAN guest house that led to the death of innocent souls – the Martyrs of Faith, of Blessed Memory.

Remember, one of the few reasons the Prophet gave for stopping overflow congregation was the possibility of a security breach or attack.

Based on historical events and recent experiences, we would want the Prophet and the SCOAN families worldwide to take note of these possible methods these bad guys may use to launch their attack. We should not take anything for granted this time around and we must be very prayerful and watchful because these evil doers seem to be very much active now.

AEROPLANE BOMB ATTACK: The Prophet must make sure that a comprehensive background security check is done on any flight he and his team board. Even the pilot of the plane must be properly checked. This is one of the modern methods these powerful evil establishments kill great men and women they believed to be a threat to their demonic interest. GIFT/LETTER BOMB ATTACK: The Prophet should not be allowed to open or received any gift/letter directly. Such gift and letter should first go through some security check and if someone must open the package, it should either be the sender or someone else and not TB Joshua himself. PROFESSIONAL SNIPER/ASSASSIN: In the day of the attacked on the SCOAN guest house, the military aeroplane that was used to attack the building was also spotted at the prayer mountain; knowing that the Prophet was there. It was said there was a Sniper – a professional shooter that was in that plane to shoot the Prophet but thank God they failed, because of God’s protective shade covering the Prophet. Remember that the Prophet was the actual target.

The SCOAN must build up a strong security surveyance around the Prophet. Especially when he is going out for a revival program. And before the Prophet travel for an international crusade, he must get an assurance from the government of that nation that his security will be a priority.

ESPIONAGE THREAT: The SCOAN is already used to international spies visiting/invading the Ministry. They come to the SCOAN under the disguise of being an international visitor and some discipleship. SCOAN should not take this spy threat for granted. Because most of their intentions are evil and some may be there to harm the Prophet. POISON: In our present disposition, there is more advance method now that one can be poison. So, the Prophet must be careful with those he makes contacts with. From what he eats, the air and even through handshake one can be poison. We know God is with the Prophet, but he too must watch his back. GOING AFTER THOSE THAT ARE CLOSE TO THE PROPHET: The family members of the Prophet – the wife and daughters are also points of targets. Even those that have publicly associated with the Prophet can also be blackmail and their reputation smear. Someone like the President of Tanzanian and others that have publicly associated with the Prophet should watch their back. They should know that those that want to kill the Prophet hate them too. ATTACK ON SCOAN AGAIN: Whenever you visit the SCOAN you must be security conscious. You need to know that these bad guys are not done yet with their attack on the SCOAN. There is so many Prophecy out there that revealed that these evil doers will attack SCOAN again.

They are ready to do anything to make sure that they scare people from coming to the SCOAN for their healings and deliverances. These evil establishments are agents of darkness and they are not happy with the work of freedom that God is doing in the life of the people that visit the SCOAN.

FALSE ACCUSATION TO TARNISH THE PROPHET REPUTATION: We are already used to this method of false accusation against T.B. Joshua and his ministry. Just like the English proverb that says, “Give a dog a bad name and hang him.” Just as we all are witnessing the false rape allegations that are treading now. These are met to give a bad name to the Prophet and smear his reputation. With that, they can easily attack him without much resistance from the people.

It is important to note that we are not limiting the spotlight to those few points listed here. We must be on an active outlook and guide ourselves against any form of evil games and trick they may want to use. They will even come with mind games that will make us start doubting if indeed the Prophet is of God. In the place of doubt and unbelieved, you must always remember to make the Word of God your last point of call.

We are not writing this to scare anybody, we are only sensitising the people and preparing their mind for the worst. We should always know that they will attack. Don’t forget that lives have already been lost and more life may also go too. But the role each and every one of us will play, as a family of this great commission of the gospel, of Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ will help to minimize the effects, of this present battle between the kingdom of Light and the kingdom of darkness. MAY YOUR FAITH NEVER FAINT AMID TRIBULATIONS…AMEN!

Article Source