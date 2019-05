High turn out for Malawi’s May 21 polls

By Gloria M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is high turn out of Malawians across the country itching to cast their votes in electing new political leaders.

According to our correspondents in some parts of the country says as early as 4am people were already on polling centres.

This despite minor anomalies voters are facing including missing of names on voters roll but many are being help to cast their votes.