Malawian songstress Hilco has just released a brand new song called ‘Usanapite’ that is set to be a hit this year. She collaborates with Malawian artist Dan Lu who adds his spice to the song.

Usanapite (meaning: ‘before you leave’), tells the story fo a girl who has to go somewhere and leave her boyfriend behind. It plays on the idea of how distance and relocation affects relationships.

Dan Lu, who is featured on the song said he enjoyed recording it and he is sure it will be a success, ” I have been a fan of Hilco ever since she started releasing music. I am happy that we collaborated. She is a great person.”

The song was produced by Tricky Beatz and Sispense who are both seasoned producers in the Malawi music industry