LILONGWE(MaraviPost): Barely hours after US President Donald Trump signed a controversial executive order to ban citizens from some seven Muslim countries around the world, some Malawian citizens have been spreading fake news on social media that the US has done Malawi a favor, allowing Malawi citizens to their country without requiring any Visa.

The Maravi Post sought a reaction from the Malawi mission in Washington DC on the issue which has gone viral on Social Media and the officials dismissed it as fake news. The Officials were very adamant that If this indeed were to be true there would have been communications between the two Governments. They warned Malawians to be vigilant and continue to obtain visas like was done before embarking on a trip to the USA.

The US Embassy in the capital Lilongwe also has moved swiftly to dismiss the reports as false.

“The US Embassy has seen reports that Malawian citizens will no longer require visas for temporary travel to the United States. These reports are untrue. Malawian citizens travelling to the United States are most welcome but do require a visa,” in part reads a statement posted on US Embassy Lilongwe official Facebook page as well as on its website.

Fake news on Malawi Social Media is becoming prevalent. A few Malawians are known to abuse Social Media by spreading false stories to embarrass their own nation for reasons best known to themselves.

The Maravi Post tries to verify a very story before running with it. Especially this story could have been easily verified by US Embassy in Lilongwe or Malawi Embassy in DC which we are very proud to say we did.