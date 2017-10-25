SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The Think Pink Malawi is on the verge of upscaling its activities through an indepenent body, Hope for Cancer Foundation (HCF) starting January, 2018.

The establishment of HCF comes amid high demand for public awareness on cancer through only the month of October engagements.

The Foundation is expected to embrace all Think Pink activities through out the year and reach the remotest areas of Malawi for awareness and screening activities.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post over the weekend, and on the sidelines of Think Punk public awareness and screening at Traditional Authority (T.A) Khombedza in Salima, Brandina Khondowe, Think Pink Malawi founder observed that the time was ripe to upscale the grouping activities to reach many rural areas in Malawi.

Khondowe, the former Miss Malawi said the HCF will carry out all the Think Pink activities throughout the year.

“The month of October has been the month for Think Pink campaign, which is not enough to reach many people. We want our activities to be ongoing on a daily basis, hence the establishmenent of the Foundation.

” The Foundation will carry all Think Pink activities starting from January 2018. We hope lead to scale up our awareness and screening activities as the demand is so huge,” she said.

Khondowe was overwhelmed with the response that Salima women made on screening; she said the initiative was bearing intended its fruits.

In her remarks, Dr. Jessie Kabwira, MP for Salima North-West constituency where the event took place, lauded the group for responding to her call for screening services in rural communities.

Dr. Kabwira called upon constituents to embrace the initiative, which will be continued at Khombedza health centre.

During the event, the Lilongwe Roundtable made a cask donation of MK700,000.00 for the purchasing of a mammogram machine.

The Think Pink Malawi this year partnered with International Women Association of Malawi (IWAM) to conduct breast cancer awareness through out the entire month of October.

Launched in 2014 by the former Miss Malawi, Brandina Khondowe, the Think Pink initiative has been run under the theme “early detection of cancer is key for survival.”

Since 2014, Think Pink has reached out to over 5,000 women with a total of 2,000 women physically examined and 50 others sent for further diagnostic testing at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.