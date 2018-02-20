LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s newly registered Hope for Cancer foundation (HOCAF) will this coming weekend, February 24 scheduled to host the first ever “Step Up For Cancer Fitness Challenge 2018″slated for Umodzi Park (Bingu International Convention Center) in the capital Lilongwe.

The the challenge which is form of fundraising aims to sensitize the public about cancer through information dissemination and also amplify the Global Cancer Month (February) whose pinnacle falls on 4th February

The event which is expected to about 8,000 participants with an entry fee of MK1,000 per head aims at raising funds towards the construction and setting up of the Hope for Cancer Foundation Wellness Center.

HOCAF founder and breast cancer survivor Blandina Khondowe told The Maravi Post in an interview that the event will conduct various educative sessions with an aim to shed more light about cancer.

The former Miss Malawi Kondowe added that there will be also physical activities conducted by the Malawi Defence Force together with the general public, information from Cancer specialists, tutorials on eating and living healthy.

Kondowe expects to raise a minimum of MK100 million towards the project that will go towards setting up the Wellness Center and its associated equipment.

She therefore called upon companies, individual, donors to participate in this noble cause by partnering with the Foundation through contributions of any amount

“The 4th of February every year is the global cancer day and it is against this background that Hope for Cancer Foundation and Umodzi Park Resorts have planned Malawi’s first “Step up to the challenge for cancer day” to take place on 24th February 2018.

“This is an opportunity for people of all walks of life to come together and learn about Cancer and the primary importance of early detection. This day will be packed with fun and all sorts of information,” excited Khondowe.

Hope for Cancer foundation (HOCAF) was registered in 2015 with an aim of helping fight cancer and establishing a wellness center which is envisaged to improve the emotional and physical wellbeing of people affected by cancer.

HOCAF wellness center will educate Malawians on issues of Cancer, Dietician consultations, Medical Information, Diagnostics and Physical Activities.